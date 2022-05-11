Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Shares of MLR opened at $25.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.88. The firm has a market cap of $290.91 million, a P/E ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 0.96. Miller Industries has a one year low of $25.07 and a one year high of $43.64.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $201.69 million during the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 1.98%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Miller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Miller Industries by 163.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Miller Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Miller Industries by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Miller Industries by 142.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,073 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Miller Industries by 162.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Miller Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flatbed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

