Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $153.95 Million

Equities research analysts expect Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) to announce $153.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Mimecast’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $153.26 million to $154.63 million. Mimecast reported sales of $133.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mimecast will report full-year sales of $595.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $594.64 million to $596.01 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $697.84 million, with estimates ranging from $687.56 million to $708.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mimecast.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays downgraded Mimecast from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mimecast has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.06.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIME. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mimecast by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,919,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,590 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mimecast in the 4th quarter worth $114,183,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Mimecast by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,997,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,667,000 after purchasing an additional 744,726 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mimecast in the 4th quarter worth $44,235,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Mimecast by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 889,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,548,000 after purchasing an additional 447,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MIME stock opened at $79.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Mimecast has a 12 month low of $42.59 and a 12 month high of $85.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.69 and a beta of 1.35.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

