MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) CAO William Lawrence Phelan Sells 5,750 Shares of Stock

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) CAO William Lawrence Phelan sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $21,907.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 144,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,078.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

William Lawrence Phelan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 8th, William Lawrence Phelan sold 3,268 shares of MiMedx Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $15,882.48.

NASDAQ MDXG opened at $3.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $392.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.35 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 586.91, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.24. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $8.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.57.

MiMedx Group ( NASDAQ:MDXG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in MiMedx Group during the third quarter worth about $71,000. 60.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on MiMedx Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

MiMedx Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

