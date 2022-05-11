Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CL King lowered their target price on Minerals Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

MTX stock opened at $63.57 on Wednesday. Minerals Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $60.31 and a fifty-two week high of $88.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.30.

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $519.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Minerals Technologies’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 4.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 206,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,665,000 after purchasing an additional 9,508 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Minerals Technologies by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,717,000. Institutional investors own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

