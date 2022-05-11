Mizuho Financial Group (MFG) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE: MFG):

5/10/2022 – Mizuho Financial Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “THE MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP is a bank holding company which operates and manages its banks, long-term credit banks, specialized securities companies and other companies which the Company may own by law as its subsidiaries, and engages in business appertaining to the management and operation of such companies. “

5/4/2022 – Mizuho Financial Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “THE MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP is a bank holding company which operates and manages its banks, long-term credit banks, specialized securities companies and other companies which the Company may own by law as its subsidiaries, and engages in business appertaining to the management and operation of such companies. “

4/28/2022 – Mizuho Financial Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “THE MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP is a bank holding company which operates and manages its banks, long-term credit banks, specialized securities companies and other companies which the Company may own by law as its subsidiaries, and engages in business appertaining to the management and operation of such companies. “

4/27/2022 – Mizuho Financial Group is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/16/2022 – Mizuho Financial Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “THE MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP is a bank holding company which operates and manages its banks, long-term credit banks, specialized securities companies and other companies which the Company may own by law as its subsidiaries, and engages in business appertaining to the management and operation of such companies. “

4/11/2022 – Mizuho Financial Group was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/31/2022 – Mizuho Financial Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/30/2022 – Mizuho Financial Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “THE MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP is a bank holding company which operates and manages its banks, long-term credit banks, specialized securities companies and other companies which the Company may own by law as its subsidiaries, and engages in business appertaining to the management and operation of such companies. “

Shares of MFG stock opened at $2.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.56 and a 200-day moving average of $2.64. The company has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.54. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $3.21.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $5,479,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 72.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 140,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 59,314 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 146.3% during the first quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 38,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 22,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

