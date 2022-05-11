MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $366.35 Million

Brokerages predict that MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) will post $366.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for MSA Safety’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $363.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $368.90 million. MSA Safety posted sales of $341.29 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSA Safety will report full year sales of $1.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MSA Safety.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.15. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 1.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share.

MSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. TheStreet cut MSA Safety from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MSA Safety in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.86.

NYSE MSA opened at $119.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 265.21 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. MSA Safety has a twelve month low of $115.10 and a twelve month high of $172.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 391.12%.

In other MSA Safety news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total value of $3,777,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSA. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in MSA Safety during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

