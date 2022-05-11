M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.90 Billion

Analysts expect M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.90 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fifteen analysts have issued estimates for M&T Bank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.07 billion and the lowest is $1.44 billion. M&T Bank reported sales of $1.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that M&T Bank will report full year sales of $7.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.90 billion to $8.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $8.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.41 billion to $9.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow M&T Bank.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.24. M&T Bank had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 11.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.41 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MTB shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $187.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.28.

MTB opened at $165.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. M&T Bank has a 52 week low of $128.46 and a 52 week high of $186.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.70. The company has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.87.

M&T Bank declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1.6% during the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 3.1% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About M&T Bank (Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on M&T Bank (MTB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.