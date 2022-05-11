Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Myers Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

MYE opened at $22.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $830.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Myers Industries has a 12-month low of $15.82 and a 12-month high of $24.21.

Myers Industries ( NYSE:MYE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.24. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 5.36%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Myers Industries will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is presently 45.38%.

In other news, Director Frederic Jack Liebau, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.42 per share, with a total value of $92,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 6,843 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Myers Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $434,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after buying an additional 59,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through The Material Handling and Distribution segments. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, OEM parts, storage, organization, and custom plastic products; injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

