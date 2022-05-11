NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Shares of NYSE NC opened at $46.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.49 million, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.86. NACCO Industries has a one year low of $23.14 and a one year high of $51.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 5.67.

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $49.10 million for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 15.07%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.198 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. NACCO Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.02%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in NACCO Industries by 320.6% in the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 122,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 93,595 shares during the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in NACCO Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $679,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NACCO Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in NACCO Industries by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in NACCO Industries by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 12,067 shares during the last quarter. 50.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NACCO Industries Company Profile

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts for power generation companies and an activated carbon producer in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, and Louisiana in the United States, as well as Navajo Nation in New Mexico.

