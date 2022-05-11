National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Retail Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut National Retail Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America cut National Retail Properties from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.90.
NNN stock opened at $41.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.84. National Retail Properties has a twelve month low of $40.65 and a twelve month high of $50.33. The company has a quick ratio of 8.63, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.60 and a 200-day moving average of $45.02.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 126.95%.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NNN. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,330,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $881,144,000 after buying an additional 2,037,833 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $79,208,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,113,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $966,862,000 after buying an additional 935,569 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 11.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,940,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,634,000 after buying an additional 831,002 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 31.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,889,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,599,000 after buying an additional 447,035 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About National Retail Properties (Get Rating)
National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.
