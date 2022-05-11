Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Natural Gas Services Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Get Natural Gas Services Group alerts:

Shares of NGS opened at $11.83 on Tuesday. Natural Gas Services Group has a 1-year low of $8.91 and a 1-year high of $14.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.20. The company has a market cap of $150.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.90 and a beta of 1.60.

Natural Gas Services Group ( NYSE:NGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.39). Natural Gas Services Group had a negative net margin of 12.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.40%.

In related news, VP James R. Hazlett sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $36,107.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Chisholm sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $27,623.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,050 shares of company stock valued at $85,646. Company insiders own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 295,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 39,460 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 588,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 243.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 36,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Natural Gas Services Group (Get Rating)

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, and sells natural gas compressors and related equipment. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Gas Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Gas Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.