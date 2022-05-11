Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) CEO Sujal M. Patel Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating) CEO Sujal M. Patel bought 50,000 shares of Nautilus Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $198,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,964,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,459,372.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NAUT stock opened at $3.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.97 million and a P/E ratio of -5.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.53. Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $12.38.

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NAUT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nautilus Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 18.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 25,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 10,138 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the third quarter worth about $64,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. 47.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis.

