NCC Group’s (NCC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

NCC Group (LON:NCC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NCC. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.82) price target on shares of NCC Group in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 327.67 ($4.04).

LON:NCC opened at GBX 201 ($2.48) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £622.76 million and a P/E ratio of 66.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 184.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 208.65. NCC Group has a one year low of GBX 162.80 ($2.01) and a one year high of GBX 348 ($4.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

NCC Group plc engages in the cyber and software resilience business in the United Kingdom, the Asian-Pacific, North America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company offers assessment and advisory services, which include risk management, supply chain risk, cloud and infrastructure, application and security software, mobile, managed vulnerability scanning, hardware and embedded systems, and cryptography, as well as calibrator and cyber security review solutions.

