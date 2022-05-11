Ncondezi Energy Limited (LON:NCCL) Insider Purchases £10,000 in Stock

Ncondezi Energy Limited (LON:NCCL – Get Rating) insider Scott Fletcher bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £10,000 ($12,328.94).

NCCL stock opened at GBX 1 ($0.01) on Wednesday. Ncondezi Energy Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 0.40 ($0.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 3.40 ($0.04). The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.81. The firm has a market cap of £4.11 million and a PE ratio of -1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.88.

Ncondezi Energy Limited, a power development company, focuses on the phased development of integrated coal fired power plant and mine project in Mozambique. It operates through Solar PV & Battery Storage Project; and Power & Mine Project segments. The company develops a 300MW integrated power plant and mine to produce and supply electricity to the Mozambican market.

