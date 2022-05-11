NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.97 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) will report $1.97 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for NCR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.03 billion. NCR posted sales of $1.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NCR will report full year sales of $7.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.96 billion to $8.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.33 billion to $8.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NCR.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.30). NCR had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 26.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NCR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NCR from $61.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on NCR in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on NCR from $54.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NCR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

In related news, EVP Adrian Button sold 21,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $916,463.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NCR. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NCR in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NCR during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in NCR by 59.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 936 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in NCR by 283.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in NCR during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NCR opened at $32.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.98. NCR has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $49.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 294.36 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

NCR Company Profile (Get Rating)

NCR Corporation provides various software and services worldwide. It operates through Payments & Network, Digital Banking, Self-Service Banking, Retail, and Hospitality segments. The company offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

