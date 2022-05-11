Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.67.
NTOIY has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised Neste Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Neste Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Neste Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Neste Oyj from €75.00 ($78.95) to €65.00 ($68.42) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Societe Generale raised their price objective on Neste Oyj from €40.00 ($42.11) to €45.00 ($47.37) in a report on Tuesday.
Shares of OTCMKTS:NTOIY opened at $20.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.33. Neste Oyj has a 1 year low of $16.76 and a 1 year high of $34.43.
Neste Oyj Company Profile
Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics based on its technology to wholesale markets.
