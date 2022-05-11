NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NTAP. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of NetApp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of NetApp in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of NetApp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of NetApp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NetApp presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $99.26.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $73.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55. NetApp has a 52-week low of $70.86 and a 52-week high of $96.82. The company has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.24.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 126.47%. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NetApp will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.25%.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $384,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $1,131,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,217,998 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in NetApp by 150.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in NetApp by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in NetApp by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in NetApp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in NetApp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

