Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) General Counsel Kashif Rashid Purchases 2,250 Shares

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) General Counsel Kashif Rashid acquired 2,250 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel now owns 53,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,381,907. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Kashif Rashid also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 11th, Kashif Rashid acquired 1,500 shares of Nevro stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.04 per share, for a total transaction of $96,060.00.
NVRO opened at $44.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 6.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.88. Nevro Corp. has a 1-year low of $42.97 and a 1-year high of $182.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 1.07.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVRO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro in the first quarter valued at about $1,525,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Nevro by 0.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,496,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro in the third quarter valued at about $236,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Nevro by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Nevro by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,009,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $466,576,000 after buying an additional 41,402 shares during the last quarter.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NVRO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Nevro from $100.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Nevro in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Nevro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Nevro from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Nevro from $116.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.54.
Nevro Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nevro (NVRO)
- 3 Reasons Why Hostess Brands Could Be a Sweet Addition to Your Watchlist
- XPO Logistics Is A Logical Choice For Investors
- 3 Online Education Stocks Investors Should Study
- If PetMeds Is A Good Buy There Will Be A Better Signal
- Insiders Buy Occidental Petroleum Ahead Of Q1 Earnings
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.