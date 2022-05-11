Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NVRO. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Nevro in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an underperform rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Nevro from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Nevro from $100.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Nevro in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Nevro from $118.00 to $97.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nevro presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $100.54.

Shares of NVRO opened at $44.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.88. Nevro has a 12-month low of $42.97 and a 12-month high of $182.45.

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.13. Nevro had a negative net margin of 35.25% and a negative return on equity of 38.02%. The business had revenue of $87.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.85) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Nevro will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO D Keith Grossman bought 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.59 per share, with a total value of $203,488.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kashif Rashid bought 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.50 per share, with a total value of $100,125.00. Following the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 53,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,381,907. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 6,950 shares of company stock valued at $399,673 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nevro by 476.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Nevro by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Nevro by 7,028.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nevro during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Nevro by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 683 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

