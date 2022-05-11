New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NJR. TheStreet upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

NYSE:NJR opened at $43.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 44.29, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.91. New Jersey Resources has a 12 month low of $34.41 and a 12 month high of $47.50.

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $912.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.88 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 11.24%. New Jersey Resources’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.47%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NJR. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in New Jersey Resources by 4.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 103,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after buying an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in New Jersey Resources by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its position in New Jersey Resources by 56.8% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 30,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 10,951 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in New Jersey Resources by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 828,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,001,000 after buying an additional 65,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

About New Jersey Resources (Get Rating)

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.