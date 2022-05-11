New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NYMT. Barclays lowered their target price on New York Mortgage Trust from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $4.50 to $3.75 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Jonestrading decreased their price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered New York Mortgage Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, New York Mortgage Trust has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.57.

NASDAQ NYMT opened at $3.02 on Tuesday. New York Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $2.96 and a 12 month high of $4.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.40 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 5.62.

New York Mortgage Trust ( NASDAQ:NYMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.30). New York Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 31.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that New York Mortgage Trust will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.25%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 800.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NYMT. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,334,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,931,000 after purchasing an additional 355,207 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,377,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,824,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,071,000 after buying an additional 103,979 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,750,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,672,000 after buying an additional 2,005,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,365,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,239,000 after acquiring an additional 125,206 shares during the period. 54.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

