Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) Director Donald Win Young Acquires 26,450 Shares of Stock

Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Get Rating) Director Donald Win Young acquired 26,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.71 per share, for a total transaction of $98,129.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,450 shares in the company, valued at $98,129.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Donald Win Young also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 9th, Donald Win Young bought 42,000 shares of Newpark Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.45 per share, for a total transaction of $144,900.00.

NYSE:NR opened at $3.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $315.85 million, a PE ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.92 and a 52-week high of $4.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.49.

Newpark Resources ( NYSE:NR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $179.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.90 million. Newpark Resources had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Newpark Resources, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 248,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 96,983 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newpark Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $6,025,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 25,301 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 18,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,685,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,860,000 after buying an additional 1,040,779 shares during the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newpark Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newpark Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Newpark Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. The company operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

