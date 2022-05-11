Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) Director Donald Win Young Purchases 42,000 Shares

Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Get Rating) Director Donald Win Young acquired 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.45 per share, for a total transaction of $144,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 68,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,152.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Donald Win Young also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 6th, Donald Win Young acquired 26,450 shares of Newpark Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.71 per share, for a total transaction of $98,129.50.

Shares of NR opened at $3.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $315.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 3.00. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $4.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.83 and its 200-day moving average is $3.49.

Newpark Resources ( NYSE:NR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $179.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.90 million. Newpark Resources had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. Equities research analysts expect that Newpark Resources, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on NR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newpark Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Newpark Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Newpark Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NR. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 130,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 703,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 56,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 5,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. The company operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

