Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $883.91 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $883.91 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nielsen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $893.00 million and the lowest is $871.73 million. Nielsen reported sales of $861.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nielsen will report full year sales of $3.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.58 billion to $3.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.69 billion to $3.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nielsen.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $877.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.27 million. Nielsen had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 14.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NLSN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Nielsen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Nielsen from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nielsen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nielsen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

In other news, major shareholder Windacre Partnership Llc purchased 5,652,100 shares of Nielsen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $155,376,229.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,074,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,627,009. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 26,105,385 shares of company stock worth $715,142,857. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Nielsen by 178.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,873,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $459,622,000 after buying an additional 10,814,521 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Nielsen by 1,010.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,565,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064,714 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Nielsen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,399,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nielsen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,279,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Nielsen by 30.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,480,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $277,871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388,422 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NLSN opened at $25.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.41. Nielsen has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $28.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.52%.

Nielsen declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, February 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 16% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

