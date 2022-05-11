Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) Insider Theodore R. Moore Sells 22,000 Shares of Stock

Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE – Get Rating) insider Theodore R. Moore sold 22,000 shares of Nine Energy Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.81, for a total transaction of $61,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 187,585 shares in the company, valued at $527,113.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Nine Energy Service stock opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.05. The firm has a market cap of $88.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 3.51. Nine Energy Service, Inc. has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $8.10.

Get Nine Energy Service alerts:

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.16. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.85) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nine Energy Service, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nine Energy Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Nine Energy Service by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 957,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 76,752 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nine Energy Service in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Nine Energy Service in the third quarter valued at about $121,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Nine Energy Service by 243.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 35,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Nine Energy Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

About Nine Energy Service (Get Rating)

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nine Energy Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nine Energy Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.