Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.03 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) to announce $6.03 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Novo Nordisk A/S’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.05 billion and the lowest is $6.02 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S reported sales of $5.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will report full-year sales of $24.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.11 billion to $24.75 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $27.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.86 billion to $27.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Novo Nordisk A/S.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.67% and a net margin of 33.16%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVO. Citigroup upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Danske raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $559.33.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 237,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,784,000 after purchasing an additional 18,675 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% in the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 295,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth about $1,269,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

NVO opened at $107.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $253.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.47. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $75.44 and a 12-month high of $122.16.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.741 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.05%.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

