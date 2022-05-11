Nucor (NUE) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Nucor (NYSE: NUE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/25/2022 – Nucor had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $140.00 to $190.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – Nucor had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $142.00 to $175.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – Nucor had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $134.00 to $148.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – Nucor had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $152.00 to $168.00.

4/20/2022 – Nucor was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Earnings estimate for Nucor for the first quarter of 2022 have been going down over the past month. The company is committed to expand its production capabilities and grow its business through strategic acquisitions. It is boosting capacity through a number of growth projects. Nucor is also seeing strong momentum in the non-residential construction market. It is also seeing strong demand in the heavy equipment market. The company also remains focused on achieving greater penetration in automotive. Higher steel prices due to tight supply and higher end-market demand should also drive its margins. However, the company faces challenges from higher input costs due to supply constraints and margin headwinds in the steel mill unit. Its high debt level is another concern. The steel industry is also reeling under oversupply.”

3/31/2022 – Nucor is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2022 – Nucor had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $113.00 to $129.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

NUE stock opened at $129.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.71 and a fifty-two week high of $187.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.41. The stock has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a PE ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.22.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.39 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 55.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 23.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.15%.

In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total value of $432,207.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,519,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,639 shares of company stock valued at $4,736,302 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

