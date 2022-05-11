ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ODP. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on ODP in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised ODP from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

ODP stock opened at $42.44 on Tuesday. ODP has a 52 week low of $34.71 and a 52 week high of $51.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.79.

ODP ( NASDAQ:ODP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. ODP had a positive return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS.

In other news, EVP John Gannfors sold 11,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total value of $552,351.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in ODP by 26.8% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 628,033 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,222,000 after purchasing an additional 132,550 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of ODP by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 579,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,290,000 after buying an additional 79,426 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in ODP by 24.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP raised its position in ODP by 69.6% during the third quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 470,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,893,000 after acquiring an additional 192,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in ODP in the third quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in two divisions, Business Solutions and Retail. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

