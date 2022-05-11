OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OFS Capital from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OFS Capital has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of OFS opened at $11.89 on Tuesday. OFS Capital has a fifty-two week low of $8.77 and a fifty-two week high of $13.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.20. The stock has a market cap of $159.62 million, a PE ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

OFS Capital ( NASDAQ:OFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.07). OFS Capital had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 119.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that OFS Capital will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.76%. This is a boost from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFS. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 127,576 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 56,292 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of OFS Capital by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 505,577 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,238,000 after acquiring an additional 53,113 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OFS Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $343,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OFS Capital in the 4th quarter worth $355,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in OFS Capital during the first quarter valued at $411,000. 11.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.

