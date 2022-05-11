On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 406.67 ($5.01).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OTB. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.08) price target on shares of On the Beach Group in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 320 ($3.95) target price on shares of On the Beach Group in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of OTB stock opened at GBX 216.50 ($2.67) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £359.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. On the Beach Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 198 ($2.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 437.50 ($5.39). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 230.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 257.65.

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through four segments: OTB, International, Classic, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

