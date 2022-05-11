ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $349.50 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) will post sales of $349.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for ONE Gas’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $367.91 million and the lowest is $331.09 million. ONE Gas posted sales of $315.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ONE Gas will report full-year sales of $2.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $2.31 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ONE Gas.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.12. The business had revenue of $593.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.74 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OGS. Bank of America raised shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho downgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.25.

Shares of NYSE:OGS opened at $84.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. ONE Gas has a 12 month low of $62.52 and a 12 month high of $92.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.75%.

In other ONE Gas news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $64,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,548,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $508,124,000 after purchasing an additional 325,071 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,139,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,171,000 after purchasing an additional 50,610 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,753,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,020,000 after purchasing an additional 45,587 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,421,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,332,000 after purchasing an additional 234,312 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in ONE Gas by 11.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,360,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,012,000 after acquiring an additional 140,451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

