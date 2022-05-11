ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ONE Group Hospitality from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONE Group Hospitality has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.00.

STKS stock opened at $8.94 on Tuesday. ONE Group Hospitality has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $16.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.98.

ONE Group Hospitality ( NASDAQ:STKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. ONE Group Hospitality had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 45.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ONE Group Hospitality will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STKS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 301.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 81,259 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in ONE Group Hospitality during the third quarter worth approximately $668,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 10.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 334.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,760 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,286 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 169.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

