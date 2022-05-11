OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on OSPN. Craig Hallum began coverage on OneSpan in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneSpan from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of OneSpan from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.00.
OSPN opened at $11.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.44 million, a PE ratio of -28.12 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.99. OneSpan has a twelve month low of $10.89 and a twelve month high of $27.30.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OneSpan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in OneSpan in the 4th quarter worth $1,906,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in OneSpan in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in OneSpan by 809.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. raised its holdings in OneSpan by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
OneSpan Company Profile (Get Rating)
OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data signing, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.
