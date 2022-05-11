Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

OFIX has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Orthofix Medical from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Orthofix Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th.

NASDAQ OFIX opened at $26.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $529.88 million, a P/E ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 0.96. Orthofix Medical has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $43.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.32.

Orthofix Medical ( NASDAQ:OFIX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The medical device company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $125.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Orthofix Medical will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 40,218 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,213 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Orthofix Medical by 1.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

