OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

According to Zacks, “OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company. It markets surgical systems for trauma and deformity, bone fractures and reconstruction procedures. OrthoPediatrics Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

KIDS has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded OrthoPediatrics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $83.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OrthoPediatrics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Shares of KIDS stock opened at $39.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $794.03 million, a PE ratio of -50.97 and a beta of 0.88. OrthoPediatrics has a 1 year low of $37.58 and a 1 year high of $73.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.30.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.05. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 6.98% and a negative net margin of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $24.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark C. Throdahl sold 5,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total value of $349,314.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Fred Hite sold 4,919 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.48, for a total value of $282,744.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,984 shares of company stock valued at $1,334,452. Insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 708.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 71,543 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 233.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 7,198 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the third quarter valued at $493,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 71.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

