Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Shares of Otter Tail stock opened at $62.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.26 and a 200 day moving average of $64.03. Otter Tail has a 12 month low of $45.85 and a 12 month high of $71.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.64. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 16.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Otter Tail will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Otter Tail in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Otter Tail during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,314,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Otter Tail by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Otter Tail during the 4th quarter valued at about $579,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Otter Tail by 165.0% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 35,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.58% of the company’s stock.

About Otter Tail (Get Rating)

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.