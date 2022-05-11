Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.
Shares of Otter Tail stock opened at $62.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.26 and a 200 day moving average of $64.03. Otter Tail has a 12 month low of $45.85 and a 12 month high of $71.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.
Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.64. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 16.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Otter Tail will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Otter Tail (Get Rating)
Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.
