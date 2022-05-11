Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) & bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Head to Head Comparison

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Rating) and bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Outokumpu Oyj alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Outokumpu Oyj and bpost NV/SA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Outokumpu Oyj 0 3 3 0 2.50 bpost NV/SA 0 5 1 0 2.17

Outokumpu Oyj currently has a consensus target price of $7.10, suggesting a potential upside of 174.13%. bpost NV/SA has a consensus target price of $7.67, suggesting a potential upside of 28.85%. Given Outokumpu Oyj’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Outokumpu Oyj is more favorable than bpost NV/SA.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Outokumpu Oyj and bpost NV/SA’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outokumpu Oyj $9.12 billion 0.26 $654.25 million $0.70 3.70 bpost NV/SA $5.13 billion 0.23 $296.72 million $1.47 4.05

Outokumpu Oyj has higher revenue and earnings than bpost NV/SA. Outokumpu Oyj is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than bpost NV/SA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Outokumpu Oyj has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, bpost NV/SA has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Outokumpu Oyj and bpost NV/SA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outokumpu Oyj 7.15% 19.29% 8.72% bpost NV/SA 5.85% 31.85% 6.51%

Summary

Outokumpu Oyj beats bpost NV/SA on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Outokumpu Oyj Company Profile (Get Rating)

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; precise components, including welded stainless-steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, bent profiles, structural sections, press plates, roll shells, and blancs and disks; semi-finished stainless steel long products comprising billets and blooms, forged and rolled billets, cast slabs, ingots, and rebar; and stainless steel wire rods, wires, and bars. Its products are used in various applications, including commercial kitchen, cooking, food industry, and home appliances; automotive and transportation; building and infrastructure; energy and marine; and heavy industries. Outokumpu Oyj was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

bpost NV/SA Company Profile (Get Rating)

bpost NV/SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services to consumers, businesses, and government in Belgium, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Mail & Retail; PaLo N. Am.; and PaLo Eurasia. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as banking and financial products, e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services. The company also offers transactional mails, advertising mails, press, domestic and international parcels, logistic solutions, and cross-border products, as well as value-added services. bpost NV/SA was incorporated in 1830 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Outokumpu Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outokumpu Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.