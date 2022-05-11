Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on OMI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

OMI stock opened at $37.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Owens & Minor has a 52-week low of $29.85 and a 52-week high of $49.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.46.

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.19. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. Owens & Minor’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Owens & Minor news, Director Robert J. Henkel purchased 2,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter worth $124,970,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 47.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,956,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,655 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the third quarter worth $1,348,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 114.3% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,160,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter valued at $33,656,000. 95.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

