Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of OXSQ opened at $3.96 on Wednesday. Oxford Square Capital has a twelve month low of $3.68 and a twelve month high of $5.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.90 million, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.12.

Oxford Square Capital ( NASDAQ:OXSQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Oxford Square Capital had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Saul B. Rosenthal bought 6,750 shares of Oxford Square Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $26,730.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Saul B. Rosenthal purchased 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $26,136.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 145,958 shares of company stock valued at $587,204. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Oxford Square Capital during the third quarter worth $25,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Square Capital in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Square Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

