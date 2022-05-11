Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Paragon 28 Inc. is a medical device company exclusively focused on the foot and ankle orthopedic market. Paragon 28 Inc. is based in ENGLEWOOD, Colo. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Paragon 28 from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Paragon 28 from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Paragon 28 from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Paragon 28 from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.00.

FNA stock opened at $14.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.38. Paragon 28 has a 12-month low of $12.84 and a 12-month high of $25.41.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). As a group, analysts forecast that Paragon 28 will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Paragon 28 in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Paragon 28 in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Paragon 28 during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Paragon 28 during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Paragon 28 in the 4th quarter worth $97,000. 12.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

