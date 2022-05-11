Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Director James L. Wainscott Buys 2,000 Shares

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) Director James L. Wainscott bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $267.78 per share, with a total value of $535,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,627,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $265.74 on Wednesday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $260.23 and a 12-month high of $340.00. The stock has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $279.77 and a 200 day moving average of $301.29.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.18. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.11 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,191,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,969,643,000 after buying an additional 88,326 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,226,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,662,740,000 after buying an additional 130,530 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 365.6% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,101,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $867,173,000 after buying an additional 2,435,138 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,351,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $746,079,000 after buying an additional 105,181 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $720,070,000. 80.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PH shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $335.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.71.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

