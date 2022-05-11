Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Director James L. Wainscott Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) Director James L. Wainscott acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $273.44 per share, for a total transaction of $273,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,998,483.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE PH opened at $265.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.57. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $260.23 and a 1 year high of $340.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $279.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.29.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.18. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.86%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $335.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,324,000 after buying an additional 43,094 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 13,746.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 225,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 223,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,095,000 after acquiring an additional 22,287 shares in the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Parker-Hannifin (Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.