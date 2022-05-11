PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Shares of PED opened at $1.06 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.35. The firm has a market cap of $90.59 million, a P/E ratio of -106.00 and a beta of 0.98. PEDEVCO has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $2.44.

PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 million. PEDEVCO had a negative net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%. As a group, analysts expect that PEDEVCO will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company held approximately 32,870 net Permian Basin acres located in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; and approximately 11,580 net Denver-Julesberg (D-J) Basin acres located in Weld and Morgan Counties, Colorado.

