Pembina Pipeline (PBA) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Pembina Pipeline (NYSE: PBA) recently:

5/9/2022 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$45.00 to C$48.00.

5/9/2022 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$58.00.

5/9/2022 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$50.00 to C$54.00.

5/6/2022 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$54.00 to C$55.00.

5/6/2022 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$49.50 to C$50.00.

5/6/2022 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$54.00 to C$55.00.

4/19/2022 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$49.00 to C$54.00.

4/11/2022 – Pembina Pipeline was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

3/31/2022 – Pembina Pipeline is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/14/2022 – Pembina Pipeline was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Pembina Pipeline boasts an attractive portfolio of energy infrastructure assets that generate stable, recurring fee and tariff-based revenues. Offering solutions to the pipeline limitations in Canada, Pembina’s growth story looks compelling. The company’s integrated business model and diversified presence offers attractive upside opportunity compared to most of its peers. Pembina Pipeline also has a very strong dividend track record. The company’s lower commodity price risk is another positive. However, Pembina hasn’t been immune to the coronavirus-led downturn and faces a potential decline in volumes. The firm’s high net debt levels remain a cause of worry too, while an elevated payout ratio means that Pembina is paying out more than what it earns. Hence, investors are advised to wait for a better entry point.”

Shares of NYSE PBA opened at $37.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.25. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a one year low of $28.89 and a one year high of $41.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.89.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.163 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.44%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 3rd quarter worth about $793,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,045 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 8,481 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,977 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,735,000. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 1,685.0% during the 4th quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 5,243,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $159,235,000 after buying an additional 4,950,089 shares in the last quarter. 55.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

