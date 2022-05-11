PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut PetroChina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.78.
NYSE:PTR opened at $47.65 on Wednesday. PetroChina has a 1 year low of $38.63 and a 1 year high of $57.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $87.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.88.
PetroChina Company Profile (Get Rating)
PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.
