PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut PetroChina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.78.

NYSE:PTR opened at $47.65 on Wednesday. PetroChina has a 1 year low of $38.63 and a 1 year high of $57.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $87.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.88.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in PetroChina by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 827,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,730,000 after buying an additional 250,139 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in PetroChina by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 261,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,223,000 after buying an additional 98,743 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PetroChina by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 226,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,030,000 after buying an additional 59,041 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in PetroChina by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 216,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,109,000 after buying an additional 73,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in PetroChina by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 173,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,685,000 after buying an additional 44,604 shares during the last quarter.

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

