Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.50.

Several research firms have issued reports on PECO. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.50 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

Shares of PECO stock opened at $31.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.98. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 138.39. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.51 and a 12 month high of $36.35.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PECO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.41). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 1.08%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 469.57%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,776,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,739,000 after purchasing an additional 179,637 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,952,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,344,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,411,000 after purchasing an additional 169,196 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,259,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,614,000 after purchasing an additional 108,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,119,000. 36.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.