PolyMet Mining (NYSE:PLM) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

PolyMet Mining (NYSE:PLM – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Shares of PolyMet Mining stock opened at $2.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.02 million, a P/E ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. PolyMet Mining has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $4.79.

PolyMet Mining (NYSE:PLM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and platinum group metal mineralization covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

