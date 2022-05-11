Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Director Thomas C. Erb Acquires 12,400 Shares of Stock

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) Director Thomas C. Erb acquired 12,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $81.26 per share, with a total value of $1,007,624.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,793,814.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE POST opened at $78.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.66. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.83 and a 12-month high of $82.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.77.
Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Post had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 7.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Post by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Post by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,691,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,326 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Post by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,731,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Post during the 1st quarter valued at $1,863,000. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.
