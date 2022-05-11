Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Director Thomas C. Erb Acquires 12,400 Shares of Stock

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) Director Thomas C. Erb acquired 12,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $81.26 per share, with a total value of $1,007,624.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,793,814.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE POST opened at $78.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.66. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.83 and a 12-month high of $82.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.77.

Get Post alerts:

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Post had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 7.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Post from $84.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Post from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Post in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Post in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Post by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Post by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,691,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,326 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Post by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,731,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Post during the 1st quarter valued at $1,863,000. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Post (Get Rating)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.