Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $74.83 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) to report $74.83 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Premier Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $76.00 million and the lowest is $74.00 million. Premier Financial reported sales of $74.16 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Premier Financial will report full-year sales of $303.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $299.60 million to $308.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $317.67 million, with estimates ranging from $309.60 million to $324.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Premier Financial.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Premier Financial had a net margin of 35.53% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Premier Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Premier Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $30,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Schiraldi sold 26,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $822,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Premier Financial during the third quarter worth $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Premier Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Premier Financial by 995.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Premier Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Premier Financial by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 67.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Premier Financial stock opened at $25.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. Premier Financial has a fifty-two week low of $25.30 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The company has a market capitalization of $914.41 million, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.74%.

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers various demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, and consumer loans.

