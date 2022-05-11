PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Robert E. Price Sells 10,000 Shares

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total value of $777,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 709,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,136,550.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of PSMT stock opened at $76.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.25. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.77 and a 12-month high of $95.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 2.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PriceSmart in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised PriceSmart from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSMT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 7,583 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 126.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 6,252 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the period. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PriceSmart Company Profile (Get Rating)

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products, essential goods, fresh produce, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods, as well as provides services, such as optical, tire center, and other ancillary services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.